May 8 Spain's Acciona :

* Says it has put plans on hold to list a so-called 'yieldco' in the US, a holding company for operating assets that produce predictable cash flow, of renewable energy assets

* Says it continues to look at ways to raise capital in its energy business, whether through yieldco or other mechanisms

* Says it is studying listing its real estate arm or finding financial partner for the division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jose Rodriguez, Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)