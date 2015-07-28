BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Spain's Antitrust Watchdog CNMC
* Says fines 21 carmakers and 2 consultancy firms a combined 171 million euros ($189 million) for anti-competitive behaviour
* Says companies acted like a cartel and exchanged sensitive information relating to car sales, repairs, maintenance activities and car part sales
* Says General Motors, Peugeot, Fiat, Renault, Ford, Citroen, Toyota among those with the biggest individual fines
* Says SEAT, Audi and Porsche, which are part of Volkswagen, will not be fined after helping the investigation($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.