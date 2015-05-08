BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
May 8 Inmobiliaria Colonial :
* Says denies that it is considering a merger with Testa Inmuebles en Renta, SA (Testa)
* Says it will assess any invitation to participate in an eventual sale of Testa Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it would buy fellow regional bank Capital Bank Financial Corp for $2.2 billion to boost its presence in the fast-growing U.S. southeast market.