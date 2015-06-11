BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
June 11 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Ireland says raised 750 million euros of additional tier 1 (AT1) capital at a coupon of 7.375%.
* Bank of Ireland says orderbook greater than 7 times oversubscribed; 98% subscribed by international investors. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.