European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
May 6 Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals Inc -
* Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals announces agreement to acquire Abeona Therapeutics LLC
* Says to issue to Abeona Therapeutic members total of 3.98 million shares upon closing of deal, and up to additional $9 million in performance milestones, in stock or cash
* Says the Abeona operating and scientific teams will remain intact; says Tim Miller, President & CEO of Abeona will succeed Scott Schorer, CEO of Plasmatech
* Says board of Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals and managers of Abeona have unanimously approved the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergence of protectionist forces poses risks to trade rebound