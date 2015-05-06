BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Home Corp announces pricing of public offering of class A common stock
May 6 Activision Blizzard Inc :
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 GAAP net revenue $1.28 billion versus $1.11 billion last year
* Q1 non-GAAP net revenue $703 million versus $772 million
* Says increases calendar year 2015 revenues and earnings per share outlook
* Sees 2015 GAAP net revenue of $4.25 billion
* Sees 2015 non-GAAP net revenue of $4.43 billion
* Sees 2015 GAAP earnings per share $0.98
* Sees 2015 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.20
* Sees Q2 GAAP net revenue of $930 million
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net revenue of $650 million
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Says on constant FX basis, non-gaap revenues and eps were flat year-over-year, despite a lighter Q1 slate this year, given strong trends with ongoing monetization
* Says given weakening of foreign currencies versus U.S. dollar, co's 2015 international revenues and earnings expected to be translated at lower rates than in 2014
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $655.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $688.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2015 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $4.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon:
* NAVAMEDIC ASA: ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS FOR NORDIC LAUNCH OF MYSIMBA®