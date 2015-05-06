May 6 Activision Blizzard Inc :

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 GAAP net revenue $1.28 billion versus $1.11 billion last year

* Q1 non-GAAP net revenue $703 million versus $772 million

* Says increases calendar year 2015 revenues and earnings per share outlook

* Sees 2015 GAAP net revenue of $4.25 billion

* Sees 2015 non-GAAP net revenue of $4.43 billion

* Sees 2015 GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Sees 2015 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.20

* Sees Q2 GAAP net revenue of $930 million

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net revenue of $650 million

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Says on constant FX basis, non-gaap revenues and eps were flat year-over-year, despite a lighter Q1 slate this year, given strong trends with ongoing monetization

* Says given weakening of foreign currencies versus U.S. dollar, co's 2015 international revenues and earnings expected to be translated at lower rates than in 2014

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $655.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $688.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2015 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $4.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon:

