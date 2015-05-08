BRIEF-Arrow Electronics sees Q2 earnings per share $1.70 to $1.82 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 8 Germany's Volkswagen :
* Says to invest 4.2 billion euros ($4.71 billion) in Spanish plants from 2015 to 2019 Further company coverage: [VOWG_p.DE, VOWG.DE] ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Universal electronics to acquire rcs technology, expanding its lineup of iot, energy monitoring and control products