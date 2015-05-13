Total and Erg get four bids for Italy petrol stations -sources
MILAN, May 5 Total and energy group Erg have received four bids for the Italian petrol station network they jointly own, three sources close to the matter said.
May 13 Abertis :
* Says it may accelerate planned share buyback, but would keep the target to buy back 5 percent to 2017
* Says it is studying making an offer for an Italian motorway, though gave no more details Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)
MILAN, May 5 Total and energy group Erg have received four bids for the Italian petrol station network they jointly own, three sources close to the matter said.
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results