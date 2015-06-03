BRIEF-Wild Bunch FY16 revenues up at 121.7 mln euros
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
June 3 Spanish telecommunications company Euskaltel:
* Says it is planning on going ahead with plans to list on the Spanish stock exchange
* Says the initial public offering will consist of a secondary offering of the company's ordinary shares
* Euskaltel's current shareholders are Kutxabank, International Cable B.V. and Iberdrola (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)
