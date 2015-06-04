June 4 Santander :

* Says Brazil court ruling for its Brazilian affiliate Santander Brazil will boost second quarter net profit by 835 million euros ($941.2 million) and fully-loaded CET1 by 20 basis points

* Says has reverted a 4.8 billion real ($1.5 billion) provision at its Brazil affiliate after court ruling

* Says Santander Brazil to make a complimentary provision of 1.6 billion reales Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1FVhUIX] Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.1345 Brazilian reais) ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day)