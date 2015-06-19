June 19 Spain's Euskaltel prospectus sets IPO price range at 8.7 to 11.05 euros per share

* Spain's Euskaltel telecoms services firm prospectus values share offering at up to 888 million euros

* Euskaltel valued at around 1.1 billion to 1.4 billion euros

* Euskaltel to pay special dividend of 193 million to 209 million euros to existing shareholders

* Shares to start trading july 1