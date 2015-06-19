BRIEF-Intiger Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding execution of a material commercial agreement with a prominent financial services company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Spain's Euskaltel prospectus sets IPO price range at 8.7 to 11.05 euros per share
* Spain's Euskaltel telecoms services firm prospectus values share offering at up to 888 million euros
* Euskaltel valued at around 1.1 billion to 1.4 billion euros
* Euskaltel to pay special dividend of 193 million to 209 million euros to existing shareholders
* Shares to start trading july 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding execution of a material commercial agreement with a prominent financial services company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On 28 April, co through thriving season, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into agreement with crown international