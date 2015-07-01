BRIEF-MG Med to buy 17.1 pct stake in Oxford Cancer Biomarkers for 3.40 bln won
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won
July 1 Malin :
* Malin says acquires 38 percent stake in fellow Irish life sciences company 3d4medical for $16.4 million
* Malin says has option to increase its shareholding to 50 pct 12 to 24 months after completion of investment
* Malin says medical technology specialist 3d4medical had 2014 EBITDA of $700k on revenues of $4.1 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won
* Says a metering tank explosion accident caused one death happened in wastewater treatment plant on May 4