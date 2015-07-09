BRIEF-Denizli Cam Q1 net loss widens to 1.8 million lira
* Q1 net loss of 1.8 million lira ($510,826.69) versus loss of 840,056 lira year ago
July 9 Grafton Group Plc
* Grafton says H1 revenue increased by 6.6 percent to £1.08 billion (9.5 percent in constant currency)
* Grafton says trading in May and June reflected a continuation of margin pressure
* Grafton says overall group operating margin expected to be modestly ahead H1 2014 before property profits Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Mercedes-Benz USA reports April sales volume at 26,932 units, decreasing 7.9 percent from the 29,236 vehicles sold during the same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: