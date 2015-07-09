July 9 Grafton Group Plc

* Grafton says H1 revenue increased by 6.6 percent to £1.08 billion (9.5 percent in constant currency)

* Grafton says trading in May and June reflected a continuation of margin pressure

* Grafton says overall group operating margin expected to be modestly ahead H1 2014 before property profits Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)