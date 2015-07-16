BRIEF-Damansara Realty Bhd says unit desires to enter into JV
* Health Technical Services ("HTSSB") and Axventure ("ASB")has been approached by Triplc Medical Sdn Bhd for a proposed project
July 16 Immunocore:
* British biotech firm immunocore says secures $320 million in Europe's largest private life sciences financing
* Immunocore says will use proceeds to further accelerate its pipeline of next generation cancer drugs
* Immunocore says new investors include Eli Lilly, Woodford Investment Management and Malin Corporation (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.