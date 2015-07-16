BRIEF-Damansara Realty Bhd says unit desires to enter into JV
* Health Technical Services ("HTSSB") and Axventure ("ASB")has been approached by Triplc Medical Sdn Bhd for a proposed project
July 16 Malin
* Ireland's Malin says invests $80 million in Immunocore as part of $320 million financing round
* Malin CEO Adrian Howd and director Kelly Martin will join board of immunocore
* Malin says investment in Immunocore will be financed through its own cash reserves Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.