July 16 Malin Corporation Plc

* Malin to issue at 10.99 eur per share, small number of existing institutional shareholders expressed interest

* Malin says placing not conditional on investment in immunocore which will be financed by existing cash

* Malin says intends to raise 42 million eur via private placement, up to 10 percent issued share capital

* Malin says net proceeds will give flexibility to pursue new investments and invest further in existing ones Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)