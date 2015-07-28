DUBLIN, July 28 Irish lender permanent tsb
(PTSB) has agreed to compensate 1,372 customers after
the country's central bank found that it failed to warn them of
the consequence of breaking the term of a particular loan
agreement.
The consequences for customers who should have been allowed
to move to cheaper mortgages included overpayments, mortgage
arrears, legal proceedings and in certain cases the loss of home
ownership, the central bank said on Tuesday.
PTSB said in a statement it would correct the position of
every impacted customer, the majority of whom were affected
between 2006 and 2011, as quickly as possible.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)