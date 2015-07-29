July 29 Permanent TSB CFO tells analyst conference call:

* Expects FY net interest margin will be stronger by around 10 to 20 bps y/y

* Message on potential house price-driven write-backs has not materially changed since capital raise

* Tracker mortgages are increasingly becoming less of a problem for the bank

* New lending expected to overtake repayments in 2017/18 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)