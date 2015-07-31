UPDATE 1-Czech central bank watches crown in debate on when to lift rates
* Forecasts TABLE Statement TEXT (Adds bank statement, forecasts, Governor comments)
July 31 Bank Of Ireland
* Bank of Ireland ceo says has a couple of loan portfolios up for sale, demand indicates positive pricing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Forecasts TABLE Statement TEXT (Adds bank statement, forecasts, Governor comments)
LJUBLJANA, May 4 The European Commission will next week approve a delay in the sale of Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Radio Slovenia reported on Thursday, citing unofficial sources.