BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
May 21 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0026 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0017 rupee per 100 rupees for new 10-year GS
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0089 rupee per 100 rupees for 2033 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0089 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1KlB3aU (Reporting By Derek Francis)
