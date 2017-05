May 29 The Reserve Bank of India:

* Cut-Off price for 7.68 percent 2023 bond at 99.25 rupees, yield at 7.8013 percent; fully sold

* Cut-Off price for 7.88 percent 2030 bond at 100.50 rupees, yield at 7.8221 percent; fully sold

* Cut-Off price for 7.95 percent 2032 bond at 99.62 rupees, yield at 7.9889 percent; fully sold

* Cut-Off price for 8.17 percent 2044 bond at 102.06 rupees, yield at 7.9873 percent; fully sold For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here Source text: bit.ly/1SG4vLu (Reporting By Derek Francis)