May 29 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 63 bids for 29.9 billion rupees out of 136 bids for 87.34 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 17.68 percent on 10 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 105 bids for 69.96 billion rupees out of 197 bids for 186.98 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 39.5 percent on 10 bids at 2030 bond auction

* RBI accepts 69 bids for 29.76 billion rupees out of 147 bids for 83.3 billion rupees received at 2032 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 9.49 percent on 6 bids at 2032 bond auction

* RBI accepts 50 bids for 29.98 billion rupees out of 185 bids for 103.37 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 13.01 percent on 7 bids at 2044 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/1d38wZL (Reporting By Derek Francis)