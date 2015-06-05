June 5 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 23 bids for 29.88 billion rupees out of 138 bids for 106.6 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 40.05 percent on 7 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 73 bids for 69.64 billion rupees out of 258 bids for 215.72 billion rupees received at 2025 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 81.34 percent on 13 bids at 2025 bond auction

* RBI accepts 40 bids for 20.96 billion rupees out of 124 bids for 63.83 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of nil on nil bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 60 bids for 29.98 billion rupees out of 166 bids for 95.23 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 89.83 percent on 8 bids at 2044 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/1EZw3AJ (Reporting By Derek Francis)