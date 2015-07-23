July 23 Impresa SA :

* Portuguese media group Impresa reports Q2 net profit down 26.1 percent to 3.5 million euros ($3.84 million) year on year

* Q2 EBITDA down 14 percent to 9.3 million euros year on year

* Q2 revenue down 3.3 percent to 61.5 million euros year on year

* Q2 ad revenue down 0.2 percent to 34.3 million euros year on year

* Says net debt at end-June of 200.4 million euros versus 201.2 million euros at end-June, 2014

* Sees H2 results in line with previous year Source text: bit.ly/1Dyq4np

