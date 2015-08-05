BRIEF-Yanlord to acquire majority stake in Wuhan City Development Project
* Yanlord to acquire majority stake in Wuhan City Development Project
Aug 5 Caixabank Sa
* Says unit Criteria to redeem subordinated debt issue worth 3 billion euros on September 30 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Yanlord to acquire majority stake in Wuhan City Development Project
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 21 million units at a price to public of $10.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: