Aug 27 Spain's BBVA said:
* It had completed the sale of its 29.68 percent stake in
CITIC International Financial Holdings Ltd to China CITIC Bank
Corp Ltd for 947 million euros ($1.07 billion) in
cash.
* The sale will have an estimated impact of about 7 million
euros on the consolidated attributable profit of BBVA Group and
should have a positive impact of 10 basis points on the bank's
Common Equity Tier 1 fully loaded capital ratio, it said.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)