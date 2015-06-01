PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 Avtovaz OJSC :
* May Lada sales 22,800 cars - President Bo Andersson told journalists on Monday
* This means lowering the sales by 33 pct year on year, according to data of Association of European Businesses (AEB) and Reuters calculations
* Nevertheless, Avtovaz sales in previous months were better than the rate of decline of the Russian car market as a whole
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reported by Gleb Stolyarov, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured