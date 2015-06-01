June 1(Reuters) -

* Avtovaz plans to invest at least 30 billion roubles ($565.82 million) into development in 2015 - President Bo Andersson told journalists on Monday

* The funds will be invested in development of new Lada X-Ray and Vesta models

* "The main part of funding will come from VEB, the other part we have to finance with own cash flow "- CFO Stefan Mauerer added

($1 = 53.0200 roubles) (Reported by Gleb Stolyarov, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)