BRIEF-Terreno Realty acquires building in Washington D.C. for $3.7 mln
Aug 5 Moscow Exchange :
* Q2 net profit of 6 billion roubles ($95.46 million) versus 3.47 billion roubles year ago
* Q2 EBITDA of 7.95 billion roubles versus 4.77 billion roubles year ago
* Q2 operating income of 10.17 billion roubles versus 6.75 billion roubles year ago
Says revenue growth for the quarter was driven by stronger net interest income amid higher interest rates and higher fees and commission income from money market, FX market, bonds & listings, and depositary and settlement services
($1 = 62.8505 roubles)
* Says revised overnight MCLR to 8.20 percent w.e.f may 15