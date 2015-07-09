July 9 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.19 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 147.84 bln rupees at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 147.84 bln rupees

Source text: (bit.ly/1NQBvfz) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)