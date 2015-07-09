UPDATE 4-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
July 9 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.19 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 147.84 bln rupees at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 147.84 bln rupees
Source text: (bit.ly/1NQBvfz) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)