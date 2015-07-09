July 9 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0174 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0175 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0286 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0274 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1LXRqv3) (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)