July 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.27 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank: allots 90.50 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 90.50 bln rupees

