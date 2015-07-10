US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
July 10 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI accepts 28 bids for 29.94 billion rupees out of 160 bids for 101.45 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 14.58 percent on 6 bids at 2024 bond auction
* RBI accepts 88 bids for 59.76 billion rupees out of 268 bids for 189.11 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 53.79 percent on 21 bids at 2030 bond auction
* RBI accepts 34 bids for 29.78 billion rupees out of 112 bids for 76.60 billion rupees received at 2032 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 65.94 percent on 2 bids at 2032 bond auction
* RBI accepts 33 bids for 29.95 billion rupees out of 138 bids for 85.73 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 87.01 percent on 6 bids at 2044 bond auction Source text: (bit.ly/1eLYop6) (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)
