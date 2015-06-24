RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
June 24 Spain's Criteria:
* Says late on Tuesday it has placed 2.28 percent of Caixabank, or 131.7 million shares, in an accelerated book building process for 4.3 euros ($4.8) per share, or 566.4 million euros
* Placement is at a 3.2 percent discount from Caixabank's closing price on Tuesday Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1SIFQoC] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.