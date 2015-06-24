June 24 Spain's Criteria:

* Says late on Tuesday it has placed 2.28 percent of Caixabank, or 131.7 million shares, in an accelerated book building process for 4.3 euros ($4.8) per share, or 566.4 million euros

* Placement is at a 3.2 percent discount from Caixabank's closing price on Tuesday Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1SIFQoC] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)