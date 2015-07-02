July 2 Spain's Gamesa :

* Says it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SunEdison to jointly develop wind projects with capacity of up to 1 Gigawatt

* Says the joint venture would be evenly split between the two countries to develop projects with particular focus on Mexico and India

* Says SunEdison would take charge of construction and the financing of the construction phase, while Gamesa would supply the wind turbines and operate and maintain the farms

* Says the joint venture is expected to be signed by the end of 2015