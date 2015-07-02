July 2 Spain's Gamesa :
* Says it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
with SunEdison to jointly develop wind projects with
capacity of up to 1 Gigawatt
* Says the joint venture would be evenly split between the
two countries to develop projects with particular focus on
Mexico and India
* Says SunEdison would take charge of construction and the
financing of the construction phase, while Gamesa would supply
the wind turbines and operate and maintain the farms
* Says the joint venture is expected to be signed by the end
of 2015
Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1Ku7Gnb]
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Robert Hetz)