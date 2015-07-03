July 3 Spain's Santander :

* Says it has agreed to buy DDFS's 9.68 percent stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SCUSA) for $928 million

* Says the acquisition will lower CET1 fully-loaded capital ratio of Santander by 8 basis points

* Says Santander's stake in SCUSA rises to around 68.7 pct following the buy