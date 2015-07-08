July 8 Spain's Sabadell :

* Says it will exercise its compulsory acquisition rights on the TSB shares which had not accepted the Spanish bank's takeover offer under the same conditions

* Acceptance for Sabadell's offer for TSB exceeded 90 percent Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1KMHB2N] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Paul Day)