MOVES-Spangenberg leaves Morgan Stanley for SEB
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
July 8 Spain's Sabadell :
* Says it will exercise its compulsory acquisition rights on the TSB shares which had not accepted the Spanish bank's takeover offer under the same conditions
* Acceptance for Sabadell's offer for TSB exceeded 90 percent Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1KMHB2N] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Paul Day)
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)