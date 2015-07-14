BRIEF-Standard Industries launches squeeze-out at Braas Monier
* Says will acquire 687,331 Braas Monier shares not tendered in takeover offer
July 14 Spain's Abengoa :
* Says has sold 2 million shares in Abengoa Yield for $62 million, reducing its stake from above 50 percent to 49 percent Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1Hsrstr] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Says will acquire 687,331 Braas Monier shares not tendered in takeover offer
KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 Malaysia Airlines will add 11 new routes and embark on a hiring spree by year-end amid a boost in demand from international customers, Chief Executive Peter Bellew said on Wednesday.