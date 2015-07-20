July 20 Grifols SA :

* Says it has been awarded a contract extension, alongside Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, for the production of antigens for Abbot in a plant in California, United States, worth $700 million

* Says the new contract extends the existing contract to 2026 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1Lxviq1] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day)