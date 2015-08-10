METALS-Shanghai metals lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai metals futures traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
Aug 10 Take-two Interactive Software Inc -
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.81; Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 GAAP net revenue up 119% to $275.3 million; Q1 non-GAAP net revenue grew 142% to $366.4 million
* Sees q2 non-GAAP net revenue $275 million to $325 million; sees q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.15
* Reiterating financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $351.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $189.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.08, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Gold was steady early on Thursday, holding just above eight-week lows hit earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and stocks firmed amid expectations of imminent interest rate rises. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,218.81 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It hit an eight-week low of $1,213.81 an ounce on Tuesday, its lowest since March 15. * U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,219.10 an ounce. * Asian stocks rose early on Thursday, gett