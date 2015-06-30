June 30 Spain's Treasury:

* Says the public deficit to end April, including central government, social security and regions, but excluding town halls, was 1.05 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)

* Up from the deficit of 0.78 percent of GDP registered to end March

* Spain aims to cut total public deficit to 4.2 percent of GDP in 2015 from 5.7 percent of GDP in 2014 (Reporting By Blanca Rodriguez, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)