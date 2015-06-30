DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
June 30 Spain's Treasury:
* Says the public deficit to end April, including central government, social security and regions, but excluding town halls, was 1.05 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)
* Up from the deficit of 0.78 percent of GDP registered to end March
* Spain aims to cut total public deficit to 4.2 percent of GDP in 2015 from 5.7 percent of GDP in 2014 (Reporting By Blanca Rodriguez, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.