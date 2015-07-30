BRIEF-Clarocity Corp says to provide corporate update on May 4
* Clarocity corporation announces conference call on May 4, 2017 to provide corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
July 30 Spain's Telefonica
* Says not planning to make any significant acquisitions in second half of the year
* Says European antitrust watchdog likely to open deep investigation ("phase two" review) over sale of Telefonica's UK unit to Hutchison Whampoa Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Clarocity corporation announces conference call on May 4, 2017 to provide corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
CARACAS, May 3 Covering his mouth with a rag, Latin pop star Nacho choked on tear gas at an anti-government protest last month. Mexican actress Salma Hayek praised the protesters' courage. Venezuelan soccer star Salomon Rondon called them "heroes."