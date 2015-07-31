July 31 Caixabank :

* Says expects to deliver higher synergies from acquisition of Barclays' Spanish unit

* Says synergies now seen at 93 millions euros in 2015 vs 70 million euros target

* Says synergies now seen at 163 million euros in 2016 vs 150 million euros target Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)