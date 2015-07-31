UPDATE 1-Czech central bank watches crown in debate on when to lift rates
* Forecasts TABLE Statement TEXT (Adds bank statement, forecasts, Governor comments)
July 31 Caixabank :
* Says expects to deliver higher synergies from acquisition of Barclays' Spanish unit
* Says synergies now seen at 93 millions euros in 2015 vs 70 million euros target
* Says synergies now seen at 163 million euros in 2016 vs 150 million euros target Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
LJUBLJANA, May 4 The European Commission will next week approve a delay in the sale of Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Radio Slovenia reported on Thursday, citing unofficial sources.