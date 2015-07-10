US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
July 10 The Reserve Bank of India
* India cbank says to Conduct 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 100 billion rupees on friday Source text: bit.ly/1JYAO3d (Reporting By Derek Francis)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)