BRIEF-Uni-Select Inc Q1 sales $297.2 million
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1
* Shares open down 4.4 percent after Q2 results, but recover to -1.9 percent at 0802 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
NEW YORK, May 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it was considering getting certified under a new international program that could help companies defend themselves against isolated cases of corruption or poor business practices.