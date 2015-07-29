GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hold losses, dollar strengthens after Fed
* Fed holds interest rates, June eyed for hike (Updates with Fed statement)
July 30 Qiagen NV
* Q2 adjusted net sales down 4 percent at $319.5 million
* Q2 adjusted net income $60.9 million versus reuters poll average $59.5 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 versus Reuters poll average $0.25
* Sees fy adjusted net sales up about 4% at constant exchange rates; sees fy adjusted earnings per share to be about $1.16 - $1.18 at constant exchange rates
* Sees q3 adjusted net sales up about 3% at constant exchange rates; sees q3 adjusted earnings per share to be about $0.29 - $0.30 at constant exchange rates Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 An Uber Technologies Inc engineer at the center of a Silicon Valley self-driving technology theft lawsuit received more than $250 million worth of Uber stock which began vesting the day after he left Alphabet Inc's Waymo, lawyers for Waymo said in court on Wednesday.