July 30 Qiagen NV

* Q2 adjusted net sales down 4 percent at $319.5 million

* Q2 adjusted net income $60.9 million versus reuters poll average $59.5 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 versus Reuters poll average $0.25

* Sees fy adjusted net sales up about 4% at constant exchange rates; sees fy adjusted earnings per share to be about $1.16 - $1.18 at constant exchange rates

* Sees q3 adjusted net sales up about 3% at constant exchange rates; sees q3 adjusted earnings per share to be about $0.29 - $0.30 at constant exchange rates