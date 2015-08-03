Aug 3 FCA US LLC -

* FCA US LLC says July U.S. sales of 178,027 vehicles, up 6 percent

* FCA US LLC says finished the month of July with an 82 day supply of inventory or 563,809 vehicles

* FCA US LLC sees U.S. July industry sales at annualized rate of 17.8 million vehicles, including medium and heavy trucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FCAU.N FCHA.MI]