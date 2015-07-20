* INDIA TO SELL 140 BLN RUPEES OF BONDS ON JULY 24 - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 20 BLN RUPEES OF 7.35 PCT 2024 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 60 BLN RUPEES OF 7.88 PCT 2030 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 30 BLN RUPEES OF 7.95 PCT 2032 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 30 BLN RUPEES OF 8.17 PCT 2044 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL BONDS VIA MULTIPLE PRICE METHOD - RBI