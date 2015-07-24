BRIEF-Jordan's Alentkaeya for Investment appoints Khalid Moh'd Magableh as chairman
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
July 24 CEO of Banco De Sabadell SA Jaime Guardiola:
* Says the company will look at any non-organic growth opportunities in the Spanish banking sector
* Says; "Banco Sabadell is very aware of what is happening around it but the consolidation process is not so imminent." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.