July 24 CEO of Banco De Sabadell SA Jaime Guardiola:

* Says the company will look at any non-organic growth opportunities in the Spanish banking sector

* Says; "Banco Sabadell is very aware of what is happening around it but the consolidation process is not so imminent." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)