July 27 Spain's Abengoa

* Says sells its fourth packet of assets, consisting of two solar power plants in Spain, to its Abengoa Yield affiliate for 277 million euros ($306 million) Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1IAh2Oi] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Reporting By Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by John Stonestreet)