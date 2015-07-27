BRIEF-HSBC CEO says 1000 jobs moving to Paris is based on 'hard brexit' scenario
* Hsbc ceo says figure of 1000 jobs moving to paris is based on 'hard brexit' scenario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
July 27 Spain's Abengoa
* Says sells its fourth packet of assets, consisting of two solar power plants in Spain, to its Abengoa Yield affiliate for 277 million euros ($306 million) Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1IAh2Oi] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Reporting By Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by John Stonestreet)
LONDON, May 4 The World Health Organization is to launch a pilot project this year to assess cheap so-called biosimilar copies of expensive biotech drugs for cancer, in a bid to make such medicines more widely available in poorer countries.